$211.35 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $211.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.20 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $174.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $871.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $878.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $992.20 million, with estimates ranging from $931.10 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

