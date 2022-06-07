$318.18 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will post $318.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $281.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $95.60 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $3,126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.