$36.13 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to post sales of $36.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.31 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $144.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $146.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $151.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $155.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

