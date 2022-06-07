$367.03 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will report sales of $367.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.70 million and the lowest is $361.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $334.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

