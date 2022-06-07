3M (NYSE:MMM) vs. OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Head to Head Survey

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get 3M alerts:

This table compares 3M and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.84% 39.35% 12.28% OraSure Technologies -19.25% -12.15% -10.29%

67.2% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

3M has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 3M and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 5 9 1 0 1.73 OraSure Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

3M presently has a consensus price target of $165.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 261.03%. Given OraSure Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than 3M.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3M and OraSure Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $35.36 billion 2.35 $5.92 billion $9.61 15.21 OraSure Technologies $233.67 million 1.05 -$23.00 million ($0.65) -5.18

3M has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

3M beats OraSure Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers food safety indicator solutions; health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands; microbiome collection products; and GenoFIND genomics laboratory services. In addition, the company provides ORAcollect, RNA and OMNIgene, and RAL collection devices for use in connection with COVID-19 molecular testing; offers Colli-Pee collection device for the volumetric collection of first void urine; and manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the academic research and commercial applications, including ancestry, disease risk management, lifestyle, and animal testing. Further, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.