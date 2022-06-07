$4.45 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the lowest is $4.40 million. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $19.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.75 million, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $24.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QUIK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at $610,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

