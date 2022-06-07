$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ternium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.70 billion. Ternium reported sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ternium will report full-year sales of $18.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $18.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

TX opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ternium has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $56.86.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

