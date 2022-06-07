$421.05 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will report sales of $421.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.40 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $289.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,366,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

