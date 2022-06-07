$46.74 Million in Sales Expected for Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $46.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $85.00 million. Precigen reported sales of $33.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precigen will report full year sales of $119.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $132.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Precigen.

Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million.

PGEN opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

