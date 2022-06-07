$475.67 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to report sales of $475.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $399.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $377.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $319.65 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

