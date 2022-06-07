4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 187,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,170. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $239.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.61.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 548,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 140,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

