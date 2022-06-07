$51.99 Million in Sales Expected for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) will announce $51.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.98 million. Pharming Group posted sales of $49.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year sales of $207.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.70 million to $208.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.88 million, with estimates ranging from $219.05 million to $241.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pharming Group.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Pharming Group has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.31.

Pharming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.