$525.94 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) to post $525.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $533.00 million and the lowest is $518.52 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $425.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,968 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,859,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,555,000 after buying an additional 423,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

