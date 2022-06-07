$55.58 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.20 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $49.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $225.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $226.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $246.77 million, with estimates ranging from $244.80 million to $250.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.
In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
FCPT stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
