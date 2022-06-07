$6.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to post $6.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.32 billion. Nokia Oyj posted sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year sales of $25.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.58 billion to $26.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.32 billion to $26.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

