$7.64 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 521.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $40.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $49.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $141.15 million, with estimates ranging from $66.72 million to $222.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

ASND opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after buying an additional 256,216 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.