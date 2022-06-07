$70.13 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $70.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.38 million to $74.62 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $57.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $286.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $307.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $336.25 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $382.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.
EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.
NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $32.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
