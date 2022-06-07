$71.65 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $71.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $73.00 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $63.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $333.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.90 million to $344.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $327.55 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 14.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $455,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

