$778.66 Million in Sales Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) to report sales of $778.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.38 million and the lowest is $770.40 million. Bilibili posted sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bilibili.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 39.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

