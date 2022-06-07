$778.66 Million in Sales Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) to report sales of $778.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.38 million and the lowest is $770.40 million. Bilibili posted sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bilibili.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.
NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
