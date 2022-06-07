$80.28 Million in Sales Expected for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will post $80.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.98 million. LXP Industrial Trust reported sales of $81.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full-year sales of $324.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $336.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $359.00 million, with estimates ranging from $337.88 million to $376.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LXP Industrial Trust.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,260 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

