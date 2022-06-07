$847.45 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will announce $847.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.21 million and the highest is $878.00 million. Donaldson reported sales of $773.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

DCI stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

