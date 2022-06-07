$911.42 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to post $911.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $881.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $931.18 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $675.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of KKR opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after buying an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $783,509,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

