$94.00 Million in Sales Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $94.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.60 million and the highest is $94.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $380.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.55 million to $381.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $403.94 million, with estimates ranging from $402.87 million to $405.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCSI opened at 48.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 56.30. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

