Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.10. 132,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,302. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.32 and a 200 day moving average of $302.55. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 14.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 14.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.