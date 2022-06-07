Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55-7.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.08.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,269 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

