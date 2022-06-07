Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.55-$7.25 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,992. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.