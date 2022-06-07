Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. TheStreet cut Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $14.10.
In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $154,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. Corporate insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
