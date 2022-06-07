Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. TheStreet cut Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $154,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. Corporate insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.