ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 23,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,205. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $38,397,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 647,705 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

