Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.