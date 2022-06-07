Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

