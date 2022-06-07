Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $460.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $429.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.51. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

