Adrian Sainsbury Buys 14 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.78) per share, with a total value of £154 ($192.98).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 13 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,086 ($13.61) per share, with a total value of £141.18 ($176.92).

On Thursday, March 17th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($49,838.80).

Shares of CBG traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,072 ($13.43). The stock had a trading volume of 196,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,229.04. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 997 ($12.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

CBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.04) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.55) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.30) to GBX 1,370 ($17.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($19.90).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

