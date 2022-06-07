Adrian Sainsbury Buys 14 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.78) per share, with a total value of £154 ($192.98).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 13 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,086 ($13.61) per share, with a total value of £141.18 ($176.92).
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($49,838.80).

Shares of CBG traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,072 ($13.43). The stock had a trading volume of 196,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,229.04. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 997 ($12.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

CBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.04) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.55) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.30) to GBX 1,370 ($17.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($19.90).

About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.