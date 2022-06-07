Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Insider Paul Cronin Buys 100,000 Shares

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT – Get Rating) insider Paul Cronin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$239,800.00 ($172,517.99).

The company has a current ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 20.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals (Get Rating)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.