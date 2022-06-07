Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,277,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.