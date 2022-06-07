Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Critical Review

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 10.42 $3.16 billion $2.69 39.28 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $987.70 million 1.26 $177.98 million $5.22 6.57

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 8 17 1 2.73 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus price target of $143.12, indicating a potential upside of 35.46%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 17.98% 20.66% 15.73% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 19.26% 22.66% 13.22%

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

