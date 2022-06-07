Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.23.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of AEG opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth $117,160,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 374.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 326,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 297,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

