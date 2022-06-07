Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

NYSE AMG traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 220,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,972. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $144.47.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

