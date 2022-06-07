Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 37.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Affirm stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 489,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,116,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.03.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

