Aflac Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

AFL opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. Aflac has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

