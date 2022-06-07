ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGESY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($41.40) to €42.70 ($45.91) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.85) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $2.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.02%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

