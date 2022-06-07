Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.22 EPS.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

