Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $187,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,108 in the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

