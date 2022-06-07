Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.90 by UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a €1.90 ($2.04) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.18) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.83) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.44) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, May 6th.

EPA AF traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching €1.72 ($1.85). The company had a trading volume of 16,323,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €3.66 and its 200-day moving average is €3.87. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

