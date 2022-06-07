Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given New €1.90 Price Target at UBS Group

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €2.10 ($2.26) to €1.90 ($2.04) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.33) to €1.10 ($1.18) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AFLYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.