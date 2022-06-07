Airbus SE to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Airbus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbus from €170.00 ($182.80) to €180.00 ($193.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Airbus has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

