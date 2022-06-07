Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Financial Comparison

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Akoya Biosciences has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionano Genomics has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Bionano Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 7.29 -$42.94 million ($1.42) -7.50 Bionano Genomics $17.98 million 25.94 -$72.43 million ($0.33) -4.88

Akoya Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Bionano Genomics. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bionano Genomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Bionano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -86.00% -39.95% -26.29% Bionano Genomics -450.73% -27.06% -25.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and Bionano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bionano Genomics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.93%. Bionano Genomics has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 583.23%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats Akoya Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response. The company also provides PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen, or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. In addition, it offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform designed to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight. The company also provides Saphyr and Bionano compute servers; and NxClinical which offers one system for analysis and interpretation of genomic variants from microarray and next-generation sequencing data for cytogenetics and molecular genetics. In addition, it offers testing and laboratory services comprising FirstStepDx PLUS, a chromosomal microarray for identifying an underlying genetic cause in individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delay, and intellectual disability; Fragile X syndrome (FXS) testing services; NextStepDx PLUS, a exome sequencing test to identify genetic variants that are associated with disorders of childhood development; EpiPanelDx PLUS, a genetic testing panel for patients who have experienced seizures, infantile spasms, encephalopathy, or febrile seizures; PGx test, which identifies over 60 alleles in 11 genes. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

