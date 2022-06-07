Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after buying an additional 1,008,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $162.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $193.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $156.94 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.