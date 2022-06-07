Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $197,000.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algoma Steel Group (ASTL)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.