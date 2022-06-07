Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $197,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.