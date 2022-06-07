Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALHC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.52. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,690 shares of company stock worth $554,432 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 162,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 153.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 82.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 25.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

