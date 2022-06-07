Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion has a 52-week low of $105.06 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $763,336. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.